Viral cucumber trend lands TikToker in hospital

A Tiktoker has issued a warning after a viral cucumber salad recipe landed her in hospital.

Bec Hardgrave spoke out after the popular trend, created by TikTok user Logan Moffit, was recreated by hordes of others at home.

Logan amassed millions of views detailing how he eats an “entire cucumber” in his salad, using a mandolin to slice the vegetable into thin pieces.

However, Bec and a number of other TikTokers found out the hard way that a mandolin can cause serious injuries if not used correctly.

She recounted her experience and warned others after a “visit to urgent care”.