‘I thought my date ghosted me - until I found his fundraiser’

A California woman who assumed her date was "ghosting" her discovered the real reason he'd not shown up to see her.

Cody Bryant and Haley Woloshen met on holiday in Hawaii in 2022 and discovered they lived a mile away from each other in Los Angeles.

They spent more time together before Bryant stopped responding to Woloshen, leaving her wondering what had happened to him.

She discovered Bryant's family had set up a GoFundMe campaign for him after he was hit by a car while riding a moped in Ibiza.

Bryant said he had no memories of the couple's time together, but the pair rekindled their relationship.