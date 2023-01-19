Mother who ‘never buys anything for herself’ breaks down as family gift her puppy

A dog-obsessed mother who “never buys anything for herself” broke down in tears when her family gifted her a dachshund puppy.

Mum-of-nine Nina Oppel, 44, loved looking after her daughter Denise’s dachshund Max, so the siblings banded together and bought her a pup of her own, named Mr Pickles.

Heartwarming footage shows the family surprising Nina with the pooch on Christmas Day, after sneaking him into the house in Alberta, Canada.

“She’s been so selfless and I think she really needed a little companion,” Denise said of her mother.

