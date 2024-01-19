‘My hands-free phone plane hack is great - but people think it’s selfish’

A TikTok user has shared her travel hack to create a hands-free phone holder on a plane - but some social media users branded it as "selfish."

Danish content creator Ida Augusta posted a video showing how she flips the headrest cloth over the back of the seat in front of her, before using her phone case to secure her device to the material.

One user described the move as "airplane hack: selfish version."

However, others weren't so bothered.

"Why is everyone upset? I don't think anyone cares that much about a thin piece of fabric," another user said.