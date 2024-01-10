Thai women’s hair falls out after using popular TikTok hair cream

A Thai woman lost clumps of her after using a popular hair straightening cream she bought from a TikTok shop.

Sirirat Homkul, 25, from Chaiyaphum, Thailand, bought the cream for 140 Baht, (£3) from a beauty vlogger who promoted the product.

Just 15 minutes after using the treatment on 4 January, she began to feel a painful burning sensation on her head.

She took a shower to wash off the product, only to find small clumps of her hair began falling out. Blood was also seeping from the bald spot.

“My scalp is still bleeding and burning. It feels tight, and there is an ugly bald spot where I applied the cream,” the young woman said.