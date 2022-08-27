One of TikTok’s most famous hamsters has delighted and entertained 57,000 followers with updates after a life-saving surgery to remove a tumour.

Jasmyn Purewal, 15, and her mum, Harj Kalair, 46, discovered their pet - named Coco Chanel - had a tiny red spot on her stomach that turned out to be a benign tumour.

The lump continued to grow, reaching 17 percent of the rodent’s body weight, before vets at White Cross Vets, Birmingham, West Midlands, could surgically remove it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.