A pair of TikTok fitness influencers were criticised for uploading a video in which they appeared to mock a fellow gym-goer.

Footage, screenrecorded by another TikTok user, shows two women under the caption "copying the weird man in the corner of the gym.”

The women appeared to be laughing as they made the same movements as a man in the background of the clip.

“It’s people like that, that make the gym a scary, unachievable place for others,” one social media user said.