Self-proclaimed ‘rich man’ explains why he parks in disabled bay, dividing internet

A self-proclaimed “rich man” explained why he chose to park his car in a disabled bay at a supermarket

Luke Desmaris was filmed in his £130,000 Mercedes G-Wagen at a Sainsbury’s car park for a TikTok video.

When the person behind the camera appeared to challenge him, the creator argued that he parked in a disabled bay because of his speed.

“‘Time is money and within the two minutes I’m in the shop 100 disabled people are not going to show up,” he said.

The clip divided TikTok users, with some saying they “completely agree” while others criticised it.

“Why do you think you’re more important than everyone else?” one commenter asked.