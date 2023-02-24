Skier reveals genius sanitary towel hack to stop boots from hurting on holiday

A woman has revealed a genuis hack to stop your ski boots from hurting - by sticking sanitary towels on your shins.

Sophie Hawkins, 33, was given the advice by a social media follower before heading out on her ski holiday in Morzine, France.

She can be seen giving the bizarre idea a go, sticking a sanitary towel on each of her shins before putting her socks over the top.

Hawkins later said she was amazed at how well the trick worked to give her “a bit of extra padding” and stop her shins from getting red and sore after a day skiing on the slopes.

