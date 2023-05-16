TikToker cries after her ‘dream’ tattoo goes horribly wrong

A TikTok user was left in tears after her “dream” tattoo she had done in Bali “went wrong.”

Tia Kabir, 19, says she intended to get “angel energy” inked on her forearm.

She posted a video showing how the artist appeared to have mixed up the order of the words, tattooing “energy angel” instead.

“I’m lost for words,” Kabir wrote in a TikTok post.

In a follow-up video, Kabir shared that she had “of an” added in the middle of the words.

