Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are expected to file for divorce on Friday (28 October) to end their 13-year marriage, according to reports.

People claim that the couple will be filing together in Florida, where they currently reside with their children.

The pair hired divorce lawyers earlier this week and a source told People “the settlement is all worked out” and that “they’ve been working on the terms this whole time.”

Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, in a 22-27 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

