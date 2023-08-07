Adorable moment parent toucans feed their young at wildlife park in Japan

This is the adorable moment parent toucans feed their young at a wildlife park in Japan.

Footage shows the toucan family taking a meal together, with the larger birds handing over scraps of food to the impatient fledglings at the Neo Park Okinawa in Nago, Okinawa.

A park staff member said: “The young birds are gradually starting to eat their own food, but there are still many times they rely on their father Sansan.”

Toucans have the largest beaks of all animals, which help them regulate their body temperature by adjusting blood flow.