Thanksgiving: World traveller shares tips to avoid travel ‘chaos’ over the holiday

A travel expert is sharing her tips on how to avoid the anticipated travel chaos this Thanksgiving.

World traveller Deidre Mathis says the best time to travel during Thanksgiving is on Tuesday (22 November) to avoid the crunch at the airport.

She also is urging the public not to forget about transit options on the ground, such as buses, trains, and cars.

“There are so many different companies now that you can travel in style on a bus, and get you there safe and comfortable.”

