Fans of the Royal Family are remembering last year’s Trooping the Colour event ahead of today’s celebrations (15 June), including a surprise flypast, which saw typhoons create a ‘CR’ formation in the sky.

2024 marks King Charles’ second time celebrating the event since taking to the throne, and the Princess of Wales has confirmed she will be making an appearance, despite currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

She’s expected to be joined by other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as a military parade, music, and other pageantry takes place below.