A clip of nine-year-old Rory McIlroy chipping a golf ball into a washing machine on Kelly in 1999 has resurfaced after he won the 89th Masters and finally completed the career grand slam.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland defeated Justin Rose on the first hole of a play-off at Augusta National to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in having won all four major titles.

McIlroy is two more wins away from becoming the most successful European player of the modern era, Sir Nick Faldo having won both the Masters and Open Championship three times.