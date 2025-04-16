Aston Villa Champion League's heartbreak through eyes of Prince William and George

Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:49
Aston Villa Champion League’s heartbreak through the eyes of Prince William and George
Prince William and Prince George experienced an emotional rollercoaster as father and son watched Aston Villa narrowly miss out on a Champions League semi-final place after defeat to Paris Saint-German.
The Prince of Wales looked concerned in the stands as his side went down by two goals in the first half at Villa Park on Tuesday night (15 April).
But after a spirited comeback, he was pictured on his feet punching the air when Ezri Konza scored the third of Villa’s goals.
After a 3-1 defeat in the first leg in Paris last week, the Villans’ 3-2 win was not enough to see them through to the semi-final for the first time in more than four decades.
Up next
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
17:10
The kiss that broke football
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:33
Watch: Thieves steal Easter eggs after getting trapped inside Tesco
01:42
Watch: Man arrested for killing friend after ‘childish’ eyebrow prank
00:27
Man ‘lucky to be alive’ after being run over by truck at waste site
00:51
New sighting of missing dachshund Valerie in Australian wilderness
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31