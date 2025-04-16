Aston Villa Champion League's heartbreak through eyes of Prince William and George

Prince William and Prince George experienced an emotional rollercoaster as father and son watched Aston Villa narrowly miss out on a Champions League semi-final place after defeat to Paris Saint-German.

The Prince of Wales looked concerned in the stands as his side went down by two goals in the first half at Villa Park on Tuesday night (15 April).

But after a spirited comeback, he was pictured on his feet punching the air when Ezri Konza scored the third of Villa’s goals.

After a 3-1 defeat in the first leg in Paris last week, the Villans’ 3-2 win was not enough to see them through to the semi-final for the first time in more than four decades.