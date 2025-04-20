Corgis go head-to-head in race celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s favourite dog breed

Corgis battled it out on a racecourse to become the champion of an annual race celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's favourite dog breed.

Juno was crowned winner of the Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby in East Lothian on Saturday (19 April), posing happily with his trophy after triumphing over his furry competitors.

The winning pooch and his owners Alisdair Tew and Fran Brandon were congratulated by Judy Murray, who presented them with a trophy and treats.

The race was first launched in 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.