Craig David returned to his childhood council house where his biggest hits were created as he made a plea for more social housing.

The singer, 43, lived on the Holyrood Estate in Southampton from the age of one until his music career took off in his early 20s.

David made a film for Shelter’s campaign, going back to the estate with his mother Tina.

Growing up in a social home was a space where David says he felt "secure, supported and able to be myself."

It was here he came up with songs for his 2000 debut album, Born to Do It, which included the hits 7 Days, Walking Away and Fill Me In.