Rory McIlroy fights back tears in tribute to caddie Harry Diamond’s influence on career
Rory McIlroy fought back tears as he declared his Masters win was just as much his as it was caddie Harry Diamond's.
The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland explained that his childhood friend, who he has known since he was seven, has been like a big brother to him throughout his life.
Diamond has been McIlroy's caddie since 2017 and has previously faced criticism for being too quiet.
"After all the close calls that we've had, all the crap that he's had to take... this [win] is just as much his as it is mine," an emotional McIlroy told his post-round press conference on Sunday, 13 April.
