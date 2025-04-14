Rory McIlory describes Masters win and career grand slam in three words

Rory McIlroy has described his Masters victory as a “dream come true.”

McIlroy ended his long wait for a major title by defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

“I've dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember,” he said at a press conference on Sunday (13 April).

He said watching Tiger Woods, who completed the career Grand Slam in 2000, was an inspiration to him.

“That inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did,” he said.

The win makes McIlroy the first player in a quarter of a century to complete the career Grand Slam.