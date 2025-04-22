Independent TV
Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt shares rare behind scenes video of baby son at White House
Donal Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt has shared a rare behind the scenes video of her baby son at the White House.
The 27-year-old attended the White House Easter Egg roll on Monday (21 April), along with her husband Nicholas Riccio and their nine-month-old son Nico.
The event attended by the US president and his wife Melania, included a host of family fun including egg hunting and cookie decorating.
As well as addressing the media outside the White House, Leavitt also read a story to the children attending.
