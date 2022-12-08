Elon Musk has been accused of turning parts of the Twitter office in San Francisco into bedrooms.

In pictures obtained by the BBC, sofas have been turned into beds, and a wardrobe is seen in one room.

The Twitter CEO previously detailed plans for “hardcore Twitter” in which staff were expected to work “long hours at high intensity”, firing almost half the workforce.

City authorities have confirmed that they plan to investigate the company’s headquarters after receiving a complaint.

