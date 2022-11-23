Elon Musk demands all Twitter employees email him weekly updates on their work

Elon Musk wants all Twitter employees to email him with a weekly update on their work, according to reports.

The world’s richest man, 51, has caused huge controversy since acquiring the platform in a $44bn deal that was completed last month.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Verge, every Friday, all employees are required to send an email update on their work.

It will have to include details of the project they are working on and what they have been trying to accomplish.

