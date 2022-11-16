Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to embrace 'hardcore' work ethic after takeover

Elon Musk has told staff at Twitter to embrace a “hardcore” work ethic and commit to “long hours at high intensity” or leave the company with three months worth of severance pay.

The Tesla CEO issued the ultimatum to employees in an email on Wednesday morning, 16 November.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” the message read.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

