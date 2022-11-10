Elon Musk discusses putting all of Twitter behind paywall, report claims

Elon Musk has discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall, according to reports from CNBC.

While the move “does not appear imminent” and it’s still unclear if the world’s richest man would actually go through with the idea, he has been vocal about improving the website’s revenue.

He has already confirmed that Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month and that verified accounts will have to pay to keep their blue tick.

Musk also laid off nearly half of Twitter’s employees last week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.