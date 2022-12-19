Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to quit as CEO after he asked for verdict in poll

Twitter users have voted for Elon Musk to step down as CEO in a poll he made himself.

The billionaire put the question to the platform's users, asking: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

On Tuesday (19 December) the final results were 57.5 per cent in favour of him quitting.

He later tweeted: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

It's not yet clear if he will, indeed, abide by its results.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.