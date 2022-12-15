Prince Harry recalls seeing racist chimp joke about baby Archie on social media

The Duke of Sussex has recalled seeing the allegedly racist tweet sent by broadcaster Danny Baker after the birth of his son Archie in 2019.

In the fourth episode of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, Harry says a member of the media posted "a photograph of a couple with a chimp, and at the top it said ‘Royal baby leaves hospital’. So that was one of the first things that I saw."

Baker deleted the tweet and apologised, saying it was "supposed to be joke about royals versus circus animals in posh clothes."

