Animals at UK safari park wake up to snowy conditions as Storm Larisa hits

Lions, monkeys, bears and tigers woke up to snowy conditions at Woburn Safari Park on Friday (10 March) as Storm Larisa hits some parts of the UK.

Footage shared by the park, located in Bedfordshire, shows animals of all shapes and sizes enjoying the winter wonderland.

“North American black bear siblings Georgia and Koda wasted no time making the most of the chilly weather today,” they tweeted, along with a video showing the pair exploring their snow-covered surroundings.

Weather warnings remain in place across the North West, North East and Midlands regions of England following the snow.

