Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:37
Animals at UK safari park wake up to snowy conditions as Storm Larisa hits
Lions, monkeys, bears and tigers woke up to snowy conditions at Woburn Safari Park on Friday (10 March) as Storm Larisa hits some parts of the UK.
Footage shared by the park, located in Bedfordshire, shows animals of all shapes and sizes enjoying the winter wonderland.
“North American black bear siblings Georgia and Koda wasted no time making the most of the chilly weather today,” they tweeted, along with a video showing the pair exploring their snow-covered surroundings.
Weather warnings remain in place across the North West, North East and Midlands regions of England following the snow.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
02:09
Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV
03:28
Independent Women 2023: Who made it onto our first influence list?
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
02:09
Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
02:03
Video appears to show gunman firing weapon during Hamburg shooting
01:05
Cars stranded on motorway as M62 at standstill following heavy snow
00:33
Chuck Schumer offers prayers to Mitch McConnell after hospitalisation
01:42
Officers stop woman for suspected DUI, she says they saved her life
00:24
Bruce Buffer tells UFC fighter not to talk about pay during interview
00:20
Rio Ferdinand asked for his take on Gary Lineker’s ‘Nazi’ comments
00:55
Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to be first woman to captain England team
00:52
Klopp sings praises for Salah as Liverpool trashes Manchester United
02:21
Ocean treaty: What is the historic UN agreement?
00:33
Arizona desert covered in snow as storm brings plummeting temperatures
00:56
The everyday products that could be ‘endangered’ due to climate change
00:48
Driver airlifted from roof of car as vehicle submerged in floodwaters
02:48
Five wildest moments from Cole Sprouse’s Call Her Daddy interview
02:09
Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV
00:37
Eurovision: UK entry Mae Muller reveals her song for competition
00:26
Mystic Meg’s Comic Relief sketch resurfaces following her death
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08