Inside Prettylittlething Ceo's Star-studded Wedding

PrettyLittleThing CEO, Umar Kamani, is this weekend hosting a lavish ‘£20 million’ wedding in the south of France, as he weds model, Nada Adelle.

Celebrities including Steven Bartlett, Ryan Thomas, and Naomi Campbell joined the couple at the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc - the same venue used by Sofia Richie at her wedding.

Mariah Carey gave a performance at the evening party, and Andrea Bocelli sang the bride down the aisle, with the full event expected to last four days over the weekend.