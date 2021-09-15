A man discovered dozens of underground tunnels and hidden rooms underneath his family home.

Sussex property developer Freddy Goodall was looking through old photos of his 500-year-old family home when he discovered a doorway in the library room.

He discovered the doorway was now hidden behind a bookcase.

The 23-year-old reveals a dark, empty room before discovered a passageway leading to underground rooms.

Mr Goodall believes the passageways were used by servants in the 1800s to access the main property unnoticed by the landlord.

He also discovered old school books and desks used in the 1900s when the property was used as a boarding school.