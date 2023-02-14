A jeweller has shared a clever trick to help you tell if a diamond is genuine or not.

Dovid Fehler - who runs London Jeweller - says that fake stones are often indistinguishable from real ones to the naked eye, but has revealed how to tell the difference.

Among his recommendations for checking is an incredibly simple trick involving a piece of paper with a line on it.

“Draw a line on a piece of paper, put your diamond on the line and whether it is real or not, two very different things will happen,” he explained.

