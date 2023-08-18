Vanessa Feltz has opened up about her dating experiences following her split from her long-term partner.

The TV star has appeared on a new series of Celebs Go Dating after her break-up with Ben Ofoedu, who she’d been with since 2005.

Recalling how she found the dating show, she said: “I haven’t [dated] for 17 years... When it’s not going well it’s like wading through treacle, it’s terribly difficult.

“I have been a rotten picker,” Feltz told Andi Peters and Josie Gibson.