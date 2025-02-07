Kissed without consent: The not-so romantic story behind that famous photo

This picture was taken on V-J day when Japan surrendered to the United States in 1945.

George Mendonsa a, US Navy sailor, and Greta Friedman spontaneously locked lips on this widely celebrated occasion, creating an iconic scene that people have admired for decades.

There are statues of their romantic embrace around America and Europe. But did you know that Friedman didn’t consent to the kiss?

“I did not see him approaching, and before I know it I was in this vice grip,” she told CBS News in 2012.

Watch more episodes of That Kiss on Independent TV.