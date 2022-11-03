South Pacific underwater volcanic eruption creates ‘highest-ever recorded’ plume

An underwater volcanic eruption has been recorded as creating the highest-ever recorded plume.

A new study has found the eruption, which occurred in the South Pacific, reached 35.4 miles to become the first to break through the mesosphere, a layer of atmosphere 30 to 50 miles above Earth.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai’s explosion on 15 January of this year is among the most powerful ever observed.

This video shows the eruption, which triggered devastating tsunamis leaving thousands homeless.

