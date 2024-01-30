Quick-thinking waitress jumps into pool to save drowning boy

This is the dramatic moment a quick-thinking waitress jumps into a pool to save a drowning boy in Thailand.

CCTV footage from the No.39 restaurant in Chiang Mai province on 25 January shows the young boy rocking from side to side on a poolside chair.

He falls forward and plunges into the shoulder-deep water which he’s unable to stand in, and struggles to swim.

Several people surround the pool while the waitress jumps in without hesitation, pushing the boy to the edge where he’s pulled out. He was checked for injuries before returning to his parents.

The restaurant released the video, saying: “We published this video of the child falling into the pool as a reminder to all parents and customers who visit our restaurant.

“We regret the incident and promise to improve and find preventive measures to keep this from happening again.”