Workers have been trimming famous 300-year-old hedges at Powis Castle in Wales by using a cherry picker to keep the 55ft-tall plants tidy.

Gardener Dan Bull will spend ten weeks pruning the gigantic hedges at the historic venue in Welshpool.

Bull scales the castle’s yew tumps and hedges each summer using a hydraulic cherry picker and powered shears to keep them in good condition all year round.

The castle boasts almost 8,500 square meters of formal hedging and the 14 yew tumps, and a 14m high top terrace hedge - which adds a further 7,000 square meters to the gardener’s task.