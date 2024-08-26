Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:49
Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington
An abandoned malnourished walrus calf has been nursed back to health by staff at a zoo in Tacoma, Washington.
Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium jumped in to support Alaska SeaLife Center after the dehydrated youngster was discovered on the shores of Utqiagvik/
The zoo said keeper Stephanie, who is skilled in walrus care, joined zoological experts from other organisations accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the US to care for the female.
The animal needs 24-hour care and multiple feedings a day, the zoo explained.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:23
East London flats had known fire safety issues, emergency services say
01:21
US urges restraint after Israel and Hezbollah exchange heavy fire
00:29
Watch: East London high-rise engulfed in fire
00:43
Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in hotel attack
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:50
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death
00:55
Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first conference as England manager
01:43
Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:20
Lizzo stands in pouring rain as she announces ‘gap year’
00:32
Antiques Roadshow guests shocked at value of medal awarded to pigeon
00:50
The Traitors’ Diane declares ‘you only live once’ before stage debut
00:23
Maya Jama joins Notting Hill Carnival crowds in London
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32