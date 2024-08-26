Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington

An abandoned malnourished walrus calf has been nursed back to health by staff at a zoo in Tacoma, Washington.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium jumped in to support Alaska SeaLife Center after the dehydrated youngster was discovered on the shores of Utqiagvik/

The zoo said keeper Stephanie, who is skilled in walrus care, joined zoological experts from other organisations accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the US to care for the female.

The animal needs 24-hour care and multiple feedings a day, the zoo explained.