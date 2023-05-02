Elephant enjoys sunny day swimming at Oregon zoo

An Asian elephant at Oregon Zoo has been enjoying the sunny weather in Portland with a dip in the pool.

Footage shared by the zoo shows Samudra splashing and diving in a pool in his habitat.

The 14-year-old uses his trunk and legs to make huge splashes and waves.

Samudra, born in 2008 to parents Tusko and Rose-Tu, lives in a herd of five elephants at the zoo.

The zoo says elephants like to swim all year round.

