Adorable baby elephant creates sprinkler with trunk to cool down on hot Arizona day

An adorable baby elephant at a zoo in Arizona came up with a clever way to keep cool in hot temperatures.

Footage shows the little jumbo at Phoenix Zoo blocking off a tap with its trunk in its enclosure, creating a sprinkler ahd dousing water all over itself.

Not content with the makeshift sprinkler, the elephant sucked in water using its trunk and sprayed it over its body.

Phoenix Zoo said that the cheeky mammal disrupted the filling of the pool with its tactics.

