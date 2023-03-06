Moment moose falls over while charging at snowmobile rider

The moment a moose fell over while charging at a snowmobile rider was caught on camera in Idaho.

Jeremiah Bigelow says he was out riding with his brother and his children when, suddenly, the moose appeared between them.

He said that his brother, the rider visible in the clip, tried to distract the moose's attention away from the children - and certainly succeeded.

The moose charged at him, leaving the brother with just milliseconds to spare as he jumped out of the way to safety.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.