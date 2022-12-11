Excited cocker spaniel plays in fluffy Gloucestershire snow

An excited cocker spaniel gleefully played in the fluffy Gloucestershire snow as parts of the UK were blanketed by a cold snap.

This footage shows the moment Loki saw snow for the first time ever after a thick layer fell in Cainscross, near Stroud.

The Met Office said snow in Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire was starting to ease off on Sunday afternoon, 11 December.

However, disruption to travel was expected to continue in those areas, with a risk of freezing fog and ice later in the day.

