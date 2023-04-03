Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm

Powerful footage shows the moment lightning struck the One World Trade Center in Manhattan on Saurday (1 April).

The spectacle occurred after a powerful storm system that slammed the US Central and Midwest on Friday moved into the East Coast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe weather threat notice for much of New York state on Saturday, warning of strong to severe thunderstorms with potential for damaging wind gusts in excess of 58mph.

