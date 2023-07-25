Weather presenter jokes everyone in Texas city is dead as screen malfunctions

A US weather presenter joked that everyone in a Texas city “was dead” as his screen malfunctioned.

Pete Delkus gave an impromptu response after a typo appeared on a heat index figure for McKinney.

The Dallas meteorologist said: “Everyone in McKinney is dead.

“The temperature the, the heat index right now in McKinney is 10,000.”

The US has recorded more than 13,000 record-high and more than 15,000 record-low temperatures so far this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).