Terrifying moment dust devil sweeps towards house in Thailand

The horrifying moment a dust devil made its way towards a house in Thailand has been captured on video.

As people shout inside the building, the spectacle can be seen making its way across a car park.

Dust devils are a common wind phenomenon that is seen throughout much of the world, according to the US National Weather Service.

They are created by strong surface heating and are generally smaller and less intense than a tornado, with typical dust devils measuring from 10 to 300ft.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.