Reporter rants about boss live on air over being sent to cover blizzard

A reporter who normally covers sports was less than pleased after he was sent out in a snowstorm to cover the extreme weather.

Mark Woodley, a journalist from KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa, launched into a hilarious string of complaints showing how unhappy he was at being sent to report on the extreme temperatures at 3:30am.

“I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t,” Woodley told viewers.

