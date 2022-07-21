Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson to get weight loss surgery

Alana Thompson, the star of the reality series Honey Boo Boo, is to undergo weight loss surgery.

With the aim of dropping down from 275lbs to 150lbs, the teenager is set to go under the knife shortly after her 17th birthday.

The suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve will cost around $13,000 (£10,925) according to this New York Post clip.

Top gastroenterologist Dr. Steve Batash will carry out the procedure, which has been signed off by her sister.

