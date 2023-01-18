A hair and make-up artist has spoken of how Winnie the Pooh was her “light” during her cancer treatment to coincide with a national day celebrating the honey-loving bear.

Denise Coxon, from Idaho, said that the character has guided her through some of the toughest moments of her life.

The 39-year-old has been collecting Pooh items since she was a child.

For National Winnie the Pooh day (18 January), Coxon has described how the bear has “helped her from the darkness.”

