Moment bobcat wrestled from car grille after getting stuck in vehicle

Three police officers worked together to remove a bobcat that had become stuck in a car’s grille in Plover, Wisconsin, on Tuesday (18 April).

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas described how their dispatch received an unusual call, stating: “I have a bobcat in my car.”

“You can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle. My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman,” the sheriff said.

The animal was late returned to the wild.

