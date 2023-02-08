‘To see or not to see’: Woman spots ‘Shakespeare’ in lounge light bulb

A woman believes she has spotted a perfect image of William Shakespeare in her ceiling light.

Rebecca Manville, 41, noticed the strange shape at her home in Eastbourne and while she couldn’t quite put her finger on the likeness at first, was offered a helping hand by social media.

“It was on the tip of my tongue. I could see the picture but couldn’t think of the name,” Manville said.

“Then I put it on Facebook - and people said it was Shakespeare.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.