Woman says she ‘spiritually and psychologically’ identifies as a wolf

An online investigator told This Morning's hosts she spiritually identifies as a wolf.

27-year-old Naia Ōkami told Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes she acknowledges that her body is human but psychologically believes she is a British Columbian wolf.

The Seattle native said: “I don’t physically believe I am a wolf,”

“It’s more a spiritual and psychological identification as a wolf-like I’m totally aware I’m human ... but by the same token, spiritually I am a wolf.”

Ms Ōkami also identifies as otherkin, meaning she does not identify entirely as human.

Sign up to our newsletters.